11:29 01.04.2021

Mariupol tops rating of transparency, accountability of Ukrainian cities in 2020 - Transparency International

Mariupol of Donetsk region became the leader in two nominations of the transparency and accountability rating of cities of 2020, the results of which were presented by Transparency International Ukraine in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to the website of the city council.

"Mariupol had a dream to become a transparent city of Ukraine. Today we received this award. This is a great victory and great opportunities for our society. The doors of Mariupol are opening for international investors. It's a lot of work to bring them to the city. For example, thanks to high transparency rates, the International Finance Corporation works with only one city in Ukraine - and this is Mariupol," mayor of the city Vadym Boichenko, who got the award, said.

According to the mayor, transparency has opened up new opportunities for the development of Mariupol. The first is to improve services for people, in particular, three Centers for the provision of administrative services opened, one of which is the largest Multicenter in Ukraine. The second is attracting investors: over five years, the city attracted almost EUR 200 million of investments for the city development, the money were aimed at modernizing water supply, outdoor lighting and modernization of municipal transport. The third is a constructive dialogue with society: through the introduction of transparency and e-democracy instruments, residents get involved in the city development - this is a program to support condominiums owners' unions, the public budget, and the parent fund.

As reported in the message, Mariupol took first place in the transparency rating of the 100 largest cities in Ukraine (86.6 points), second place is taken by Lviv (85.2), and third - by Drohobych, Lviv region (78.1).

Mariupol also became the best in the accountability rating of 50 cities of Ukraine (32 points), Lviv took the second place (22), and Pokrov of Dnipropetrovsk region took the third place (22).

Transparency International Ukraine evaluates the level of transparency of cities for the fourth year in a row.

