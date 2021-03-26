Facts

15:09 26.03.2021

Some 104 countries open to Ukrainians – Foreign Minister

1 min read
 At the moment, 104 countries of the world are open for the travel of Ukrainians, where one can get, subject to certain rules, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Now 104 countries are open for Ukrainian citizens. Let me remind you that on February 19 there were 95 such countries at the briefing, that is, in a month we added nine countries to this list. Some 104 countries where, subject to certain rules, Ukrainians can now get to," he said at an online briefing.

Kuleba noted that Iceland, Montenegro, Haiti, Guyana, Bangladesh and Gabon have reopened their borders for Ukrainians.

"The conditions of entry, of course, may include compliance with anti-epidemic requirements. Therefore, I ask you to properly check all the rules of entry, you can do this on our website, which we have created for you – tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua," the minister said.

Tags: #kuleba #foreign_ministry
Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
