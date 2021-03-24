Facts

19:57 24.03.2021

Zelensky approves National Human Rights Strategy

1 min read
Zelensky approves National Human Rights Strategy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree approving the National Human Rights Strategy.

Decree No. 119/2021 was published on the President's website and comes into force on the day of its publication.

According to the text of the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is instructed to draft, with the involvement of representatives of state and local authorities, as well as civil society institutions, domestic scientists and international experts, and to approve within three months an action plan for the implementation of the strategy for 2021-2023.

Tags: #human_rights #strategy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:33 24.03.2021
Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

10:03 12.03.2021
Ukraine's human rights situation continues to worsen due to hostilities, COVID-19 pandemic – OHCHR

Ukraine's human rights situation continues to worsen due to hostilities, COVID-19 pandemic – OHCHR

13:32 11.03.2021
NACP expects Rada to adopt anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 in March

NACP expects Rada to adopt anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 in March

15:01 16.02.2021
Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors records 52 cases of pressure on civil activists

Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors records 52 cases of pressure on civil activists

18:20 09.11.2020
Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

12:15 20.10.2020
Ukraine needs development strategy until 2030 - Zelensky

Ukraine needs development strategy until 2030 - Zelensky

11:41 03.09.2020
PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

09:22 13.04.2020
Ukraine's PM presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening in May-July

Ukraine's PM presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening in May-July

10:47 14.02.2020
Ukraine's Health Ministry presents in parliament strategy of fight against cancer

Ukraine's Health Ministry presents in parliament strategy of fight against cancer

14:08 11.02.2020
Zelensky: Our main broad strategy is to not lose country

Zelensky: Our main broad strategy is to not lose country

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada to hold two extraordinary meetings on March 30, one of which initiated by President – MP Kravchuk

Ukraine's Health Ministry: Mask regime is not provided in parks, squares

Ex-PM Azarov suspected of high treason for ratification of draft 'Kharkiv agreements'

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

LATEST

Rada to hold two extraordinary meetings on March 30, one of which initiated by President – MP Kravchuk

Klitschko considers appeal of private road carriers to ban their operation as manipulation

Professor Buhrov elected as rector of Shevchenko National University

Ukraine's Health Ministry: Mask regime is not provided in parks, squares

Ex-PM Azarov suspected of high treason for ratification of draft 'Kharkiv agreements'

Cabinet allows organizing catering in educational establishments

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Rozetka plans to create its own payment system

Ukraine, Turkey hold political, defense consultations in Quadriga format at level of national coordinators – MFA

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD