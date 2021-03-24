Zelensky approves National Human Rights Strategy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree approving the National Human Rights Strategy.

Decree No. 119/2021 was published on the President's website and comes into force on the day of its publication.

According to the text of the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is instructed to draft, with the involvement of representatives of state and local authorities, as well as civil society institutions, domestic scientists and international experts, and to approve within three months an action plan for the implementation of the strategy for 2021-2023.