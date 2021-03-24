Facts

16:33 24.03.2021

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

2 min read
Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine dated March 11, 2021 on the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

According to the press service of the head of state, the document defines a set of measures of a diplomatic, military, economic, informational, humanitarian and other nature aimed at restoring the territorial integrity, state sovereignty of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders through the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea.

In particular, the strategy defines the priorities for the state to protect human rights and freedoms violated as a result of the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Also, the strategy gives a clear signal to the international community that Ukraine is consistent in its actions to restore territorial integrity.

"According to the strategy, within the framework of the state policy to ensure the de-occupation of the territory of Crimea, Ukraine is initiating an international negotiation process to determine the modalities for the liberation of the temporarily occupied territory and the restoration of the constitutional order of Ukraine on this territory, based, in particular, on the provisions of the memorandum on security guarantees in connection with the accession of Ukraine to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, as well as on the results of the activities of the Crimean Platform," the document said.

It is noted that Ukraine is developing the Crimean Platform as a key foreign policy instrument for consolidating international efforts aimed at de-occupation of Crimea, as well as protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens.

Also, the document is a call for the unification of international efforts in the protection of international law and the development of peace and security in Europe.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to draft a plan for the implementation of the strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied Crimea, on the basis of which the relevant state bodies will prepare and implement measures to ensure the de-occupation and reintegration of the peninsula.

Tags: #crimea #strategy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:14 24.03.2021
Crimean resident sentenced to six years in prison for participating in 'Ukrainian National Battalion' – media

Crimean resident sentenced to six years in prison for participating in 'Ukrainian National Battalion' – media

18:57 23.03.2021
EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

18:25 23.03.2021
Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

15:28 23.03.2021
De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

09:37 19.03.2021
Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

13:33 17.03.2021
Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

16:06 16.03.2021
Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:00 16.03.2021
Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

12:44 16.03.2021
UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

'Red' quarantine zone still includes Kyiv, eight regions, another 15 regions placed in 'orange' zone

Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

LATEST

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Rozetka plans to create its own payment system

Ukraine, Turkey hold political, defense consultations in Quadriga format at level of national coordinators – MFA

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Kyiv authorities to additionally allocate UAH 23.5 mln for purchase of oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators – Klitschko

Danilov on impossibility of holding local elections in Donbas: This is not about state unwillingness, this is about war

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

Servicewoman in Odesa region dies of acute cardiovascular failure - Ministry of Health

SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

British Ambassador concerned over increasing ceasefire violations in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD