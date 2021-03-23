Facts

17:03 23.03.2021

Chernihiv region authorities plan to repair road to Kachanivka and other tourist attractions in frames of Big Construction

2 min read
In Chernihiv region, 34 projects for the repair of local roads, as well as streets and roads of communal property are planned to be implemented under the Big Construction presidential program.

According to the website of Chernihiv Regional State Administration, the priority is the routes of school buses, medical transport, passenger and freight transportation, as well as routes to tourist sites such as the National Historical and Cultural Reserve Kachanivka, the city of Sedniv and others.

The regional administration reports that UAH 652.2 million from the state budget will be used for repairs, as well as UAH 109.4 million of the subvention remnants from previous years.

"We plan to repair the road Borzna - Ichnia - Pryluky on the section H-07 near the village of Olshana, leading to the National Historical and Cultural Reserve Kachanivka. There is a presidential order to restore this important object. We will also repair the section on the road Kyiv - Litochky - Kipti near Oster to Beremytske Nature Park. In Pryluky district we will repair a section of the road near the village of Hustynia, leading to the Hustynia Monastery, which is popular among tourists. We will repair a section of the road in Chernihiv district leading to Sedniv's tourist facilities, and in Nizhyn district at the entrance to Nizhyn," the first deputy head of the regional administration Olena Boiko was quoted as saying.

The stage of preparing documentation and conducting tenders is underway. In total, according to Chernihiv regional administration, the region has ​​more than 4,700 kilometers of local roads, of which 85% require overhaul or medium repairs.

In 2019, 50.5 kilometers of local roads were repaired in the region, in 2020, when the Big Construction program started, 122 kilometers were restored.

As reported, in 2020, Ukravtodor restored more than 4,000 kilometers of state roads, local authorities repaired about 2,500 kilometers of roads. According to coordinator of the Big Construction program, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, local roads are one of the priorities of the presidential program.

Tags: #big_construction #chernihiv_region
Interfax-Ukraine
