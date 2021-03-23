De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

The situation in the Russian-occupied Crimea is currently deteriorating in various aspects of life, and the de-occupation of the peninsula is a priority for Ukraine, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov said at a meeting with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen on Tuesday.

"The situation in Crimea continues to deteriorate in many spheres of life: from militarization to violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as [...] threats to the environmental security of the region," Razumkov said.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the chairman said that Ukraine highly appreciates the fact that Luxembourg consistently supports and is a co-author of all resolutions of the UN General Assembly on the Ukrainian issue, without exception, in the context of the Russian armed aggression in Donbas and the occupation of Crimea.

Razumkov also noted the recent rapid development of relations between Ukraine and Luxembourg. "Luxembourg is among the top ten EU countries in terms of investment in Ukraine. Almost $1.2 billion in direct investment was received over the first nine months of last year," he said.

Razumkov said the Verkhovna Rada makes decisions that will help raise investment. "Within the walls of the Ukrainian parliament, a number of bills were adopted in order to attract additional investment from foreign states, I hope, from Luxembourg," Razumkov said.

At the same time, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said that Ukraine still needs to change a lot, including at the legislative level, in order to come closer to EU standards in various sectors of the economy.

Razumkov also did not ignore the issue of the consequences of the completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "Unfortunately, we know very well how such projects end, and how at one moment the so-called energy project becomes an element of pressure," the chairman said, adding that Nord Stream 2 could become such an element of pressure.

He said that Ukraine is a reliable transit country for Russian gas to the EU, but noted that "unfortunately, we cannot call Russia a reliable energy supplier."

According to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine supports Luxembourg's chairmanship of the UN Human Rights Council in 2022-2024. The chairman of the Ukrainian parliament invited the delegation of the Chamber of Deputies to visit Ukraine.

"I hope for further support by the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Ukraine's efforts aimed at restoring its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders," the chairman of the parliament said.