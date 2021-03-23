Facts

15:28 23.03.2021

De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

3 min read
De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

The situation in the Russian-occupied Crimea is currently deteriorating in various aspects of life, and the de-occupation of the peninsula is a priority for Ukraine, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov said at a meeting with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen on Tuesday.

"The situation in Crimea continues to deteriorate in many spheres of life: from militarization to violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as [...] threats to the environmental security of the region," Razumkov said.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the chairman said that Ukraine highly appreciates the fact that Luxembourg consistently supports and is a co-author of all resolutions of the UN General Assembly on the Ukrainian issue, without exception, in the context of the Russian armed aggression in Donbas and the occupation of Crimea.

Razumkov also noted the recent rapid development of relations between Ukraine and Luxembourg. "Luxembourg is among the top ten EU countries in terms of investment in Ukraine. Almost $1.2 billion in direct investment was received over the first nine months of last year," he said.

Razumkov said the Verkhovna Rada makes decisions that will help raise investment. "Within the walls of the Ukrainian parliament, a number of bills were adopted in order to attract additional investment from foreign states, I hope, from Luxembourg," Razumkov said.

At the same time, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said that Ukraine still needs to change a lot, including at the legislative level, in order to come closer to EU standards in various sectors of the economy.

Razumkov also did not ignore the issue of the consequences of the completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "Unfortunately, we know very well how such projects end, and how at one moment the so-called energy project becomes an element of pressure," the chairman said, adding that Nord Stream 2 could become such an element of pressure.

He said that Ukraine is a reliable transit country for Russian gas to the EU, but noted that "unfortunately, we cannot call Russia a reliable energy supplier."

According to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine supports Luxembourg's chairmanship of the UN Human Rights Council in 2022-2024. The chairman of the Ukrainian parliament invited the delegation of the Chamber of Deputies to visit Ukraine.

"I hope for further support by the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Ukraine's efforts aimed at restoring its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders," the chairman of the parliament said.

Tags: #crimea #luxembourg #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:57 23.03.2021
EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

18:25 23.03.2021
Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

16:29 23.03.2021
Razumkov invites delegation of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies to visit Ukraine

Razumkov invites delegation of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies to visit Ukraine

19:56 22.03.2021
Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

09:37 19.03.2021
Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

13:33 17.03.2021
Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

16:06 16.03.2021
Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:00 16.03.2021
Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

12:44 16.03.2021
UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

LATEST

Chernihiv region authorities plan to repair road to Kachanivka and other tourist attractions in frames of Big Construction

Most Ukrainians support joining EU – poll

Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD