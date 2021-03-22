Facts

15:15 22.03.2021

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia announced that it would restrict disembarkation/embarkation in the "red" zones solely by decision of state or regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response.

According to the message on the company's website on Monday, there will be no automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv.

"This means that the current traffic schedule remains unchanged, and therefore, no restrictions on disembarkation/embarkation in Kyiv, Odesa and Sumy regions will occur until the state or regional commissions make their decisions, having previously weighed all the risk factors in connection with a potential large-scale transport stop," the message said.

In particular, a decision on Kyiv is expected by the end of the day on March 22, about which Ukrzaliznytsia will inform additionally.

As reported on Monday, the Cabinet of Ministers on March 22 agreed on changes regarding the procedure for imposing transport restrictions for the "red" zones on COVID-19. Thus, transport restrictions will be imposed by separate decisions of the relevant state or regional commissions for each region, and not automatically after the region is included in the official list of "red" zones by the decision of the Ministry of Health.

 

