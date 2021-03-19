Facts

11:45 19.03.2021

Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case against first dpty head of NBU - media

2 min read
The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case on charges of treason and embezzlement against first deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova and several other employees of the central bank who participated in the investigation and nationalization of PrivatBank (Kyiv) in 2016, the Kyiv Post reports with reference to the documents of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the report, the reason for the accusation is the provision of information by the National Bank to companies hired to investigate or assist in the nationalization of PrivatBank, in particular forensic Kroll Inc., consulting firm AlixPartners and law firms Hogan Lovells and Asters.

As reported, the government of Ukraine on December 18, 2016, referring to the proposal of the NBU and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of which at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution on the Ukrainian market and injected over UAH 155 billion into its capital.

In November 2019, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka transferred to NABU the case on the withdrawal of multibillion-dollar funds from PrivatBank before its nationalization.

The ex-owners of the bank consider illegal the nationalization carried out, as a result of which they completely lost their shares, while PrivatBank and the state demand additional compensation from them.

 

Tags: #rozhkova
