Economy

15:22 19.03.2021

NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

2 min read
NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is conducting an internal investigation into the cooperation of the National Bank with the forensic company Kroll Inc., the consulting firm AlixPartners, as well as the law firms Hogan Lovells and Asters in the case of withdrawing $5.5 billion from PrivatBank prior to its nationalization, First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"Today, inside the NBU, internal investigations are underway regarding our cooperation with the Kroll agency and legal advisors, the cooperation, the purpose of which was and is to protect the interests of the state," she wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The first deputy governor added that these actions inflict a powerful blow on the reputation and image of Ukraine in the international arena, since today the attention of international partners is focused as much as possible on the investigation of fraudulent activities in PrivatBank.

The press service of the NBU told Interfax-Ukraine that the National Bank continues defending the lawfulness of the decisions to nationalize PrivatBank and firmly adheres to the position that those guilty of abuses should be held accountable for bringing the largest bank in Ukraine to bankruptcy.

"The NBU... facilitated the investigation of these abuses by law enforcement agencies. Interaction of the National Bank with all law enforcement agencies is taking place... in compliance with the NBU requirements regarding the secrecy of the investigation and the legal regime for disclosing bank secrets," the press service said.

The regulator also called on the media to refrain from disseminating unconfirmed information about the illegal withdrawal of funds from PrivatBank until they receive official comments from law enforcement agencies.

Tags: #nbu #rozhkova #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:45 19.03.2021
Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case against first dpty head of NBU - media

Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case against first dpty head of NBU - media

18:04 15.03.2021
Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

17:59 11.03.2021
PrivatBank asks court to allow it to take part in hearing on payment of $ 350 mln to Surkis companies

PrivatBank asks court to allow it to take part in hearing on payment of $ 350 mln to Surkis companies

14:15 04.03.2021
NBU raises key policy rate to 6.5%

NBU raises key policy rate to 6.5%

17:39 02.03.2021
Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

12:25 27.02.2021
Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

10:11 26.02.2021
PrivatBank to appeal decision of court ruled to ban election of board chairman

PrivatBank to appeal decision of court ruled to ban election of board chairman

16:04 25.02.2021
Former first dpty head of PrivatBank board Yatsenko released on bail – HACC

Former first dpty head of PrivatBank board Yatsenko released on bail – HACC

12:40 25.02.2021
NBU Council recommends revision of terms, parameters of long-term refinancing, interest rate swaps

NBU Council recommends revision of terms, parameters of long-term refinancing, interest rate swaps

17:55 24.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors meet with NBU governor in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors meet with NBU governor in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Freedom Holding plans to include bank in its Ukrainian structure in 2021

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Govt fires Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Zhmak

Ukraine to resume export of poultry meat to EU from March 20 – State Food Service

Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

LATEST

Freedom Holding plans to include bank in its Ukrainian structure in 2021

Freedom Holding plans to include bank in its Ukrainian structure in 2021

Merkel urges Ukrainian govt to continue fight against corruption, judicial and land reforms

KAN Development preparing to open revenue houses in its residential complexes

Ukrtelecom posts UAH 642.73 mln of net profit in 2020

Cottages near Kyiv with water access are 90% more expensive, apartments by 23% – Urban Experts

Ukrzaliznytsia, transport-logistics companies, LTG Cargo Ukraine to develop Turkey-Ukraine-Lithuania-Poland multimodal route

KAN Development plans to equip medical offices in residential complexes

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Business and govt agree to stabilize prices for socially important goods - EBA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD