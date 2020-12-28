Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy NBU Governor Dmytro Solohub have filed claims to the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City to challenge the reprimand of the NBU Council for violation of labour discipline, the court's press service said.

"In these claims, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City is asked to declare illegal and cancel the decisions of the NBU Council, dated October 2020, to assess the actions of First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy Governor Dmytro Solohub. At the same time, the plaintiffs ask the court to declare illegal and cancel the decision of the NBU Council on violation of labour discipline," the court said.

It is noted that District Administrative Court of Kyiv City is deciding the issue of opening proceedings on the claims of Rozhkova and Solohub against the NBU Council.

Head of the NBU Council Bohdan Danylyshyn, commenting on the claims on Facebook, called for a constructive discussion.