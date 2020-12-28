Economy

16:04 28.12.2020

Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

1 min read
Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy NBU Governor Dmytro Solohub have filed claims to the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City to challenge the reprimand of the NBU Council for violation of labour discipline, the court's press service said.

"In these claims, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City is asked to declare illegal and cancel the decisions of the NBU Council, dated October 2020, to assess the actions of First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy Governor Dmytro Solohub. At the same time, the plaintiffs ask the court to declare illegal and cancel the decision of the NBU Council on violation of labour discipline," the court said.

It is noted that District Administrative Court of Kyiv City is deciding the issue of opening proceedings on the claims of Rozhkova and Solohub against the NBU Council.

Head of the NBU Council Bohdan Danylyshyn, commenting on the claims on Facebook, called for a constructive discussion.

Tags: #nbu #solohub #rozhkova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 21.12.2020
NBU to resume annual stress tests in 2021, to set terms for restoring capital buffer – Financial Stability report

NBU to resume annual stress tests in 2021, to set terms for restoring capital buffer – Financial Stability report

15:48 21.12.2020
Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

18:59 14.12.2020
NBU recognizes Misto Bank owned by Fursin as insolvent

NBU recognizes Misto Bank owned by Fursin as insolvent

17:31 10.12.2020
NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

14:56 10.12.2020
NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

14:24 10.12.2020
NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

11:17 03.12.2020
NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

17:44 01.12.2020
EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

10:50 20.11.2020
Govt must choose between financing anti-epidemic measures, other expenditures – NBU Deputy Head

Govt must choose between financing anti-epidemic measures, other expenditures – NBU Deputy Head

12:42 11.11.2020
NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Minimum gas price for public up by 17.5%, maximum by 19.3% for Jan

LATEST

Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Court initiates proceedings on bankruptcy case of Bogdan Motors automobile company

Naftogaz raises price of gas for household consumers

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Minimum gas price for public up by 17.5%, maximum by 19.3% for Jan

Kyivstar gets status of Microsoft Gold Certified Partner

EBRD places announcement on purchase of new cars for Kyiv metro

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD