Economy

12:40 12.01.2021

Share of NPL down to 42% since early 2020 - Rozhkova

1 min read
The share of non-performing loans (NPL) in Ukrainian banks as of the end of 2020 amounted to 42%, which is 6 percentage points (p.p.) lower than the same indicator a year earlier (48%), First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"Since the beginning of 2020, we have minus 6 percentage points from 48% to 42%. There are UAH 450 billion of non-performing loans left. I have no doubt that in 2021 this figure will be lower," she wrote on Facebook.

Rozhkova added that banks plan to reduce NPL volumes by more than UAH 400 billion by the end of 2022.

According to her, it is necessary to create a civilized infrastructure to work with problem debts, in particular, to create specialized companies that will work efficiently with problem loans in the corporate sector and deal with complicated restructuring, search for investors and management of collateral.

Tags: #nbu #banks #rozhkova
