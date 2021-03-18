Facts

13:29 18.03.2021

Digital Transformation Ministry to launch automatic sole proprietorship registration, taxes payment in Diia

In April, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine plans to launch services for automatic registration of individual entrepreneurs on the Diia portal, as well as the possibility of paying taxes in Diia application, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said during the All-Ukrainian Forum Ukraine 30 on Thursday.

"We want to remove the human factor in principle, and we have agreed with the Ministry of Justice to jointly launch the automatic registration of individual entrepreneurs. We will present this at the Diia Summit in April," he said.

The launch of this service will allow to completely remove the human factor in terms of checks, replacing it with machine verification of information from registers.

According to Fedorov, now the satisfaction with the online registration of individual entrepreneurs on the Diia portal is about 90%, after the automatic registration launch, the minister expects this figure to increase to 95-99%.

The ministry also plans to launch an option to pay taxes in the Diia application.

"It will take several clicks, since the system understands everything automatically. You enter the amount or it is brought from the banks, it shows you how much to pay, you click 'pay' with a linked card, Apple.Pay or Google.Pay - and that's it, in four clicks taxes are paid, the declaration is already in the tax office," Fedorov said.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also plans to launch this service in April.

