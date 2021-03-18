Reintegration Ministry intends to prepare final version of draft law on state policy of transition period by June

The Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories intends to prepare the final version of the draft law on state policy of the transition period by June.

"It will be refined. The current draft is not final. We plan to come a more or less final draft closer to the beginning of summer, most likely in June," Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Ihor Yaremenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, after the final version of the bill is presented, the ministry plans to issue information messages that will be important for promoting the initiative both in the occupied and controlled territory of Ukraine.

The bill will be sent also to the Venice Commission for its conclusions.