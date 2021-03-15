Some 147 historical, architectural reference plans approved – ministry

Some 147 historical and architectural reference have been approved, some 35 more are under consideration by the Culture Ministry, in particular Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kropyvnytsky, Lutsk, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy for European Integration Svitlana Fomenko told Interfax -Ukraine.

By the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution on the approval of the list of historical settlements of Ukraine, some 401 settlements have the status of "historical" cities.

"Not all existing historical and architectural reference plans are relevant to the situation, therefore they need to be revised. For example, Odesa has an approved plan, it defines the boundaries, but the modes of use, heights and building density are not clearly spelled out, in particular, it is possible to construct on facade marks," Fomenko said.