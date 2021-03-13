Facts

08:53 13.03.2021

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

The adoption by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine of the draft "Strategy for the De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol" will make it impossible to remove the issue of reintegration of the peninsula from the agenda, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Yesterday we finally did what should have appeared back in 2014, the public Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea and Sevastopol was approved. For those who counted on something, I can say: forget that Ukraine will forget about Crimea. At the same time, when we talk about de-occupation, it is also logical to figure out: who and how created the conditions for the occupation? This is not only about 2014, but also about the adoption of the so-called Kharkiv agreements," Zelensky said in his video statement, posted on his Facebook page on Friday night.

Tags: #crimea #zelensky
