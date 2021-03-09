Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that if the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas does not happen, he plans to hold meetings with the leader of each of the countries separately.

"In any case, a Normandy Four meeting is being prepared. It should be. I will tell you on my own, and I said this to our Western partners: there will be a meeting in the Normandy format – I will find a format when I meet with each of these leaders of the Normandy Four. As they say, if the mountain does not come to Magomed, then it's okay – it means that I will meet with everyone separately," Zelensky said at a press conference at the Ukraine 30. Culture. Media. Tourism forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The head of the Ukrainian state also added that the solution of "this important issue" will not be postponed.

Zelensky also noted that after the blocking of the activities of the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels, which are associated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, the number of armed provocations in Donbas has increased. "I do not want to associate it with this [the blocking of TV channels], but we see that this is happening at the same time," the President said.

Zelensky also recalled that a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas will be held on Wednesday.