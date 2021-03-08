Ukrainian MFA reacts to desecration of Stepan Bandera's grave in Munich

In Munich, unknown vandals poured unknown substance over the grave of leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) Stepan Bandera at the Waldfriedhof Cemetery, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said.

"There is another daring act of vandalism at the grave of Stepan Bandera in Munich. Disgusting underworld figures doused it with an unknown substance. What a shame that Bandera is demonized not only by Moscow propaganda, but also by respected German historians," Melnyk wrote in his Twitter microblog on Sunday, March 7.

The Foreign Ministry called on the police to find and punish those responsible.