U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

The participation of the United States in the Normandy Four format and its principled position in supporting Ukraine may play a positive role in resolving the conflict in Donbas, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"Ukraine counts on the support of its partners. The U.S. participation in the Normandy Four, its principled position and support for Ukraine are very important. This would play a role in ending the war in Donbas," Yermak said at an online briefing on Ukraine's domestic and foreign policy priorities with the European Policy Centre on Friday.

At the same time, Yermak noted that "the decision to involve the United States in the negotiations will be made by the Normandy Four countries."

"But these are not illusions or ideas. These are concrete proposals, concrete documents, which contain the current agenda of Ukraine, which contain a plan to end the war," he said.

The head of the President's Office also said that "the dialogue on the resolution of the conflict in Donbas continues, and only the principled consolidated position of Ukraine's international partners can give results."

"Russia began to act not as a participant in the conflict, but as a moderator. Therefore, the EU and the United States imposed sanctions related to both Donbas and Crimea. If Russia wants to stop the war, there is a concrete plan on the table. We are waiting for a response from Russia. In addition, if it hears about it every day from everyone, then there will be a result, we will stop the war in the center of Europe," Yermak said.