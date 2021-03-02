Facts

15:04 02.03.2021

Zelensky: I plan to sign decree on implementation of Strategy for development of judicial authorities, constitutional justice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to sign a decree in the near future that will put into effect the three-year Strategy for the development of judicial authorities and constitutional justice, presented during the Ukraine 30 forum, the head of state said during a joint address with President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday.

"It is no secret that European partners support us not only in ending the war in eastern Ukraine, but also in many other issues. These are, in particular, improving our judicial system and conducting judicial reform. Yesterday, at the forum, a three-year Strategy for the development of judicial authorities and constitutional justice was presented. In order to implement it, I am determined to sign an appropriate decree in the near future," Zelensky said.

The head of state thanked the European Union and personally Charles Michel for their help in building an independent judicial system in Ukraine.

"I want to express my gratitude to Mr. President and, in his person, the entire European Union for the important expert assistance in building a stable and independent judicial system in Ukraine," the president said.

