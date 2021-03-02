Zelensky welcomes European Council's President Michel on his first visit to Ukraine, Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed President of the European Council Charles Michel on his first visit to Ukraine, and also noted the importance of his visit to the contact line in Donbas.

"I would like to welcome Charles Michel. I am glad to see and hear you in Ukraine, in Ukrainian. I would also like to greet all the forum participants. We are delighted to host Charles Michel, who is visiting Ukraine for the first time. In my opinion, it is very important that his visit starts with a trip to the contact line. It is no secret that our European partners support us in Donbas issues," Zelensky said in Donbas during a joint address with the President of the European Council to the participants of the Ukraine 30 forum in Kyiv.