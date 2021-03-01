Facts

18:38 01.03.2021

In Donbas, military vehicle blew up on unknown explosive device, nine soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces wounded

In Donbas, near Vodiane, nine servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device, according to the Skhid (East) task force.

"Today, March 1, in the area of responsibility of the Skhid task force not far from the settlement of Vodiane, in the Azov region, as a result of the explosion of a military vehicle on an unknown explosive device, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a combat wound, eight more soldiers received combat injuries," the task force said on Facebook.

Thus, the military was taken to a medical facility, where military doctors provide them with appropriate medical assistance.

The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the military law enforcement service are working at the scene. The circumstances are being investigated.

Tags: #wounded #donbas #armed_forces
