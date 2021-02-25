Facts

20:11 25.02.2021

Markarova tasked with organizing Biden's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

2 min read
Markarova tasked with organizing Biden's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has been tasked with organizing the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The top task given to her is to organize the visit of the U.S. President to Ukraine. We have not hosted the U.S. President since 2008, and given the dynamics of our partnership and the role that the United States has played in Ukraine since 2014, I believe that now is the time to do so, especially considering that this is a very special year for Ukraine," Kuleba said during a panel discussion by the American CEPA Center on the future of the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership.

"We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of our independence, and we have proved that our understanding of independence is the same as the American understanding of independence. Independence is something that you are always ready to fight for," added the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to him, the top priority of Ambassador Markarova will also be the establishment of active and trusting contacts with the new U.S. administration and filling the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States with specific projects. Another important priority, according to the minister, will be security.

"It's because everything else depends on security. We need to ensure the security of my country in order to successfully implement changes, transformations, and ambitious economic projects," Kuleba stressed.

Tags: #biden #markarova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:46 25.02.2021
Zelensky signs decree on appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's Ambassador to U.S.

Zelensky signs decree on appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's Ambassador to U.S.

12:14 19.02.2021
Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

12:56 08.02.2021
Biden to continue to support Ukraine – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Biden to continue to support Ukraine – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

16:47 30.01.2021
Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

15:24 07.01.2021
Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

14:58 30.12.2020
Ukraine receives agrement for appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – Enin

Ukraine receives agrement for appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – Enin

13:29 29.12.2020
Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

11:48 21.12.2020
Zelensky convinced Biden could step up negotiations in Normandy format – President's Office

Zelensky convinced Biden could step up negotiations in Normandy format – President's Office

09:52 21.12.2020
Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

11:39 20.11.2020
Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine interested in increasing presence of NATO forces in Black Sea - Zelensky

Zelensky signs decree on appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's Ambassador to U.S.

PGO informs ex-transport minister Rudkovsky that he will be prosecuted as organizer of kidnapping Naftogazvydobuvannya's head

Police, prosecutor's office do not support Kyiv court ruling that providers obliged to block access to website of Russian RBC, another 425 resources – source

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

LATEST

Ukraine interested in increasing presence of NATO forces in Black Sea - Zelensky

Reznikov: Negotiation process at Minsk platform practically blocked since July

Ukrainian, Canadian Defense Ministers discuss security issues within Ukraine, its borders

Foreign ministry launches English-language official website of Ukraine for foreign audiences

Stoltenberg in his talk with Zelensky notes that bill on reforming SBU will accelerate alliance into NATO

Former first dpty head of PrivatBank board Yatsenko released on bail – HACC

PGO informs ex-transport minister Rudkovsky that he will be prosecuted as organizer of kidnapping Naftogazvydobuvannya's head

Police, prosecutor's office do not support Kyiv court ruling that providers obliged to block access to website of Russian RBC, another 425 resources – source

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD