Markarova tasked with organizing Biden's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has been tasked with organizing the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The top task given to her is to organize the visit of the U.S. President to Ukraine. We have not hosted the U.S. President since 2008, and given the dynamics of our partnership and the role that the United States has played in Ukraine since 2014, I believe that now is the time to do so, especially considering that this is a very special year for Ukraine," Kuleba said during a panel discussion by the American CEPA Center on the future of the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership.

"We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of our independence, and we have proved that our understanding of independence is the same as the American understanding of independence. Independence is something that you are always ready to fight for," added the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to him, the top priority of Ambassador Markarova will also be the establishment of active and trusting contacts with the new U.S. administration and filling the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States with specific projects. Another important priority, according to the minister, will be security.

"It's because everything else depends on security. We need to ensure the security of my country in order to successfully implement changes, transformations, and ambitious economic projects," Kuleba stressed.