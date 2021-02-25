Police, prosecutor's office do not support Kyiv court ruling that providers obliged to block access to website of Russian RBC, another 425 resources – source

The police and the prosecutor's office will appeal the decision of Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv, which obliges all telecommunications operators and providers entered in the relevant register on the website of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization to block user access to 426 sites, a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"At the request of the citizen, the police entered the information into the National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization in the prescribed manner. The applicant appealed independently to the court. The court, without the participation of the police and the prosecutor's office, issued a ruling and sent it to the police," the agency's interlocutor said.

It is noted that the prosecutor's office and the National Police of Ukraine did not apply to the court on this matter.

"They will appeal against this ruling in the manner prescribed by law," the source said, adding that the judge made the ruling without the participation of the investigator and the prosecutor's office.