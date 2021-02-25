Ministry of Health approves new version of drug register under reimbursement program

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has approved a new version of the register of drugs to be reimbursed under the Affordable Medicines Program, Deputy Health Minister Ihor Ivaschenko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health has approved a new version of the register of medicines under the Affordable Medicines reimbursement program. The new register includes 297 items of medicines, which is 33 more than the previous one. In 2021, three new medical items were included in the program," he said.

According to the Deputy Minister, full reimbursement is provided for 93 items.

"Accordingly, patients with cardiovascular diseases, asthma, type 2 diabetes will receive the necessary medication," Ivaschenko said.