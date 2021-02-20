Pentagon chief reaffirms U.S. commitment to building up Ukraine's military capabilities to defend against Russian aggression

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Andriy Taran to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine.

"Secretary Austin emphasized that the U.S. remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He reaffirmed U.S. commitment to building the capacity of Ukraine's forces to defend more effectively against Russian aggression and thanked Minister Taran for Ukraine’s contributions to international security," the U.S. Department of Defense said.

It is noted that Secretary Austin also underscored the need for Ukraine to maintain progress on defense reforms.

In his turn, Minister Taran "expressed his gratitude for continued U.S. support and emphasized his commitment to transforming Ukraine’s defense sector in line with NATO principles and standards."