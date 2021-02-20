Facts

12:43 20.02.2021

Pentagon chief reaffirms U.S. commitment to building up Ukraine's military capabilities to defend against Russian aggression

1 min read
Pentagon chief reaffirms U.S. commitment to building up Ukraine's military capabilities to defend against Russian aggression

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Andriy Taran to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine.

"Secretary Austin emphasized that the U.S. remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He reaffirmed U.S. commitment to building the capacity of Ukraine's forces to defend more effectively against Russian aggression and thanked Minister Taran for Ukraine’s contributions to international security," the U.S. Department of Defense said.

It is noted that Secretary Austin also underscored the need for Ukraine to maintain progress on defense reforms.

In his turn, Minister Taran "expressed his gratitude for continued U.S. support and emphasized his commitment to transforming Ukraine’s defense sector in line with NATO principles and standards."

Tags: #usa #defense #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:45 20.02.2021
U.S. should restore strategic dialogue with Ukraine – Volker

U.S. should restore strategic dialogue with Ukraine – Volker

11:50 20.02.2021
Ukraine registers 6,295 COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths over past day

Ukraine registers 6,295 COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths over past day

09:05 20.02.2021
Ukraine confirms participation in NATO operations – Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers' call conversation

Ukraine confirms participation in NATO operations – Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers' call conversation

14:58 19.02.2021
Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

13:13 19.02.2021
Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

12:14 19.02.2021
Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

09:16 18.02.2021
Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

09:01 18.02.2021
Ukraine, North Macedonia agree to develop tourism

Ukraine, North Macedonia agree to develop tourism

14:03 17.02.2021
Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

09:30 17.02.2021
COVID-19 morbidity growing in Ukraine for 2nd consecutive day

COVID-19 morbidity growing in Ukraine for 2nd consecutive day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready for arrival of any type, quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

Minister Tkachenko: NSDC decision is beginning of new era, when enemy is called by name

LATEST

Ukraine ready for arrival of any type, quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

Belarus registers 1,668 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

EC President says of difficulties with launch of production of vaccines against COVID-19

Merkel disappointed with lack of progress in implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas

Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

Moscow City Court credits another 45 days to Navalny's term to be served in Yves Rocher case

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

Georgia seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases, total number exceeds 268,000

President holds meeting on strategy for reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, national security buildup

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD