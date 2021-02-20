Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

The NSDC's decision to impose sanctions against MP Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko was based on documents and videos provided by the SBU that testify to the illegal terrorist activities of these persons, said NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

"I will not reveal a big secret, and this is open information: that as far as 14 kilometers from our border, on the territory of the Russian Federation, there is one of the oil refineries owned by Medvedchuk together with his wife, and by Kozak, also together with his wife. And supplies of oil materials are carried out to the territory of terrorists who kill our fighters. Therefore, there is nothing surprising. We have enough evidence that it is a terrorist group that deliberately finances and helps Russia-led forces. On this basis, the meeting has been held today, the SBU report, all the relevant documents have been also provided," said Danilov on the air of the program Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) of Savik Shuster on the Ukraina TV channel on Friday evening, January 19.