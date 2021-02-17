Facts

14:34 17.02.2021

Six activists, journalists detained after mass searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars in Crimea – MFA

As a result of mass searches and arrests of Crimean Tatars, the occupation authorities in Crimea detained six activists and public journalists, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzheppar has said.

"Today, the Russian invader staged mass searches and arrests of Crimean Tatars in Crimea. There are activists and public journalists among the six detainees charged with 'terrorism.' We call on the international community to consolidate efforts to end human rights violations in Crimea," Dzheppar said on Twitter on Wednesday.

