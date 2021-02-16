Facts

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine calls on the UN, the European Parliament, the parliamentary assemblies of the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), governments and parliaments of the world's states to condemn the actions of the Russian Federation against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on the Russian Federation until a complete cessation of its armed aggression.

Some 314 MPs voted for relevant resolution No. 4655.

The MPs ask international organizations to continue the policy of non-recognition of attempts to annex the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as to impose all possible international political, diplomatic and sanctions against the Russian Federation for the immediate release by it of all persons who were captured during the armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as all other citizens Ukraine, which Russia illegally detains in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and on the territory of Russia.

The MPs also demand to condemn violations by the Russian occupation authorities of fundamental human rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied territories, to demand from the Russian Federation to stop the forcible movement of illegally convicted citizens of Ukraine who live in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Sevastopol and penitentiaries located on the territory of the aggressor country.

The parliamentarians also call on international institutions to demand from Russia to stop the deportation of the civilian population from the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Sevastopol and the movement of Russian citizens to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, "which leads to changes in the demographic composition of the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Sevastopol."

The parliamentarians also believe that it is necessary to demand from the Russian Federation to ensure unhindered access for international human rights organizations to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to continuously monitor the situation in the field of ensuring human rights.

