13:37 15.02.2021

Zelensky's presidential rating stands at 22.7%, Poroshenko's 18.3%, Tymoshenko's 14.5%, Boiko's 11.4% - KIIS opinion poll

Incumbent head of state Volodymyr Zelensky would be supported by 22.7% of Ukrainians if the presidential elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, according to the results of an all-Ukrainian poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on February 5-7.

According to the study, fifth president (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko would be supported by 18.3% of those who decided on their choice, leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko - 14.5%, and leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party of Yuriy Boiko - 11.4%.

