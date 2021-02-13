Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena will make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on February 14-15.

"The head of state will hold talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the UAE Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum," the press service of the head of state said.

During the meetings, a wide range of issues of bilateral political, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation will be discussed. As a result of the negotiations, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents.

Olena Zelenska, in frames of development of the "cultural diplomacy" direction, will meet with Minister of Culture and Youth of the UAE Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, representatives of the Dubai Opera Directorate.