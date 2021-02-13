Facts

11:15 13.02.2021

Ukraine records 5,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 6,144 people recover - Stepanov

As of Saturday morning, 5,182 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 6,144 people recovered, 111 patients died, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"5,182 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of February 13, 2021. In particular, 330 children and 226 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 1,889 people were hospitalized; 111 people died; 6,144 patients recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, on February 12, the minister reported 4,773 new patients, on February 11, some 5,039 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported, on February 10, there were 3,409 new cases, on February 9, a total of 2,656 new cases were recorded, on February 8, 2,141 new cases were reported.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday morning was 1.268 million people, 24,285 people died, 1.112 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk (668), Zakarpattia (485), Chernivtsi (384), Vinnytsia (365) and Lviv (329) regions.

Interfax-Ukraine
