MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

Leader of the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Korniyenko said that the statement about President Volodymyr Zelensky's intention to replace Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov with current First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk was just a rumor.

"There are different rumors about different personnel and non-personnel processes. Let's look at the real situation: the parliament is working, yesterday we discussed the agenda for next week, we do it from time to time with the president [...] We discussed for a long time those laws that worry society: 'European license plates,' the law on weapons [...] We did not discuss appointments or dismissals. That is, so far just a rumor," Korniyenko said during a briefing on Thursday.

He said that "did not see any confrontation either between the president and Razumkov, or between Razumkov and Stefanchuk, or between him and Arakhamia, or between Arakhamia and Razumkov." "That is, take any triangles, squares and hexagons - there was a constructive atmosphere everywhere," Korniyenko said.