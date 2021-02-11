Climate policy to be main economic priority in 2021 – trade rep

Climate policy will be the main economic priority in 2021, Deputy Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative Taras Kachka has said.

"The biggest economic priority this year, after all, is climate policy. The success of our cooperation with the EU for decades will depend on how it is formed," Kachka wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He said that this is, among other things, the issue of feed-in tariffs.

"It is also an issue of feed-in tariffs. No matter how the issue of payments to investors under the feed-in tariff ends, it will cost the Ukrainian economy billions of U.S. dollars in the next decade. This is a very specific contribution of Ukraine to green transformation," the trade representative said.