19:44 10.02.2021

Razumkov advocates intensifying dialogue between parliaments of Ukraine, Great Britain

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is ready to deepen the Ukrainian-British inter-parliamentary dialogue, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"Despite the obstacles associated with COVID-19 that exist today, I would like to invite you to intensify the Ukrainian-British inter-parliamentary relations," Razumkov said during an online conversation with Speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament Lindsay Hoyle. According to the website of the Ukrainian parliament, it is important to discuss many aspects of international cooperation at the inter-parliamentary level.

Razumkov also expressed his hope for understanding and assistance of British partners in simplifying the travel regime for Ukrainian citizens to the UK.

In addition, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada noted the well-coordinated work of the friendship groups of the parliaments of the two countries. According to Razumkov, Great Britain is one of the most consistent countries in supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The de-occupation of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a serious challenge for Ukraine," Razumkov said. According to him, due to the position of Great Britain and sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, Ukraine continues to resist Russian aggression.

Razumkov invited Hoyle to visit Ukraine. "The last visit of the Speaker of the House of Commons to Ukraine took place 20 years ago. I think this trend should be changed," he said.

