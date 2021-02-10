Armed Forces ready to start large-scale vaccination against COVID-19

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to start large-scale vaccination against the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Department of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Morhun said.

"About the Pfizer vaccine, you know that yesterday the Center for Public Health carried out the appropriate procedures, where the outsourcing company, that will deliver the vaccine, was determined. We will have five days for the trained units to come and carry out the appropriate vaccination of our personnel [...] We are waiting for cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Center for Public Health and the World Health Organization, clear and more effective instructions, and we are waiting for the date when we will be the first to receive a batch of vaccines, we are ready to start large-scale vaccination of all volunteers," he said at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" in Kyiv.

According to Morhun, 64 mobile teams have already been formed to carry out vaccinations.

In addition, he noted that since the beginning of the pandemic, 714 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the JFO area.

"Since the first day of the pandemic, 15,871 cases have been officially registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Of these, 15,261 people have already recovered. In the area of the JFO, during the time from the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, 714 people have fallen ill," he said.

Morhun said that stable indicators of infectious diseases were achieved by very tough, but effective, timely measures by the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Only in July 2020, we began to officially record the disease among the personnel in the area of the JFO, that is, for four months not a single case was there, because every military unit, each brigade, before entering the JFO area, undergoes observational activities," he said.