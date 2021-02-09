Facts

18:41 09.02.2021

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

2 min read
Ukraine would like to receive the Membership Action Plan (MAP) in NATO together with Georgia, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today, of course, our short-term strategy is to obtain the Membership Action Plan. We want to keep up with Georgia and, ideally, get the MAP together with Georgia, and we are actively working on this. I believe that our meeting today is a rather positive and important sign and also it gives us a good charge, good hope," Shmyhal said at a press conference after talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday.

He said that NATO membership was an important priority for Ukraine and this was enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine.

"We have adopted a number of bills, we continue to reform our Armed Forces, we continue the transition to NATO standards, we conduct joint exercises, we take part in joint international operations together with NATO, and we really have a lot of groundwork done that gives us hope for a quick completion of our 'homework'. As the Secretary General said today, achieving NATO standards in the security and defense sector of Ukraine would be the precondition when we get the opportunity to become a NATO full-fledged member," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #nato #ukraine #shmyhal
