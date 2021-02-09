Facts

11:44 09.02.2021

Adoption of bill on local content to ease Ukraine's position in talks on Association Agreement renewal – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says that bill No. 3739 on amendments to the law of Ukraine on public procurement contradicts Ukraine's international obligations, and its adoption will weaken Ukraine's position in negotiations on updating the Association Agreement.

"Both the government, parliament and the president support measures to localize and support the national producer, but there are some procedures for how this should look in civilized countries [...] Unfortunately, in my opinion, in the version that is proposed in the bill, international obligations have been taken into account, and preferences have been created for only one separate industry," Stefanishyna told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

She said that a lot of amendments have been submitted to the bill at second reading, and, in her opinion, it is necessary to finalize the bill, or, on the basis of a profile committee, form an approach that will comply with Ukraine's international obligations.

"If this bill was adopted in this version and entered into force in this version, it would create political tension – It would be a direct commercial irritant. In my opinion, the entry into force of such a law would be evidence of a deliberate choice. I know that all the MPs understand that this bill is contrary to international obligations, that it creates tension," the deputy prime minister said.

"Accordingly, its adoption will lead to understatement of Ukraine's position in the negotiations to update the Association Agreement, as well as in fact to devalue Ukraine's position on trade barriers that will be imposed by the EU in relation to Ukraine," she said.

Stefanishyna believes that everyone understands the situation that has developed, and "the MPs will choose European integration."

