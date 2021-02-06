Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

Vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is scheduled for the end of February, Acting Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Khalik told the information agency of the Defense Ministry ArmyInform.

"During the first stage of vaccination in the Armed Forces, the servicemen who are holding back the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as persons who are soon planning to rotate, servicemen participating in international peacekeeping and security operations, and medical personnel will be vaccinated," Khalik said.

So, immunization against COVID-19 should be carried out with the consent of the person by special vaccination teams that have already got the appropriate certification.