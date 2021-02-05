Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Friday morning, 4,923 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 8,185 people recovered and 158 patients died, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 4,923 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of February 5, 2021. In particular, 230 children and 222 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 1,885 people were hospitalized, 158 people died and 8,185 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

A day earlier, on February 4, some 5,082 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 3,285 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on February 3, some 2,394 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on February 2, some 2,030 new cases were recorded on February 1, and January 31 some 3,177 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, some 4,685 cases were reported on January 30, some 5,181 cases were recorded on January 29, some 5,529 cases were reported on January 28, and the minister reported about 3,776 cases of disease on January 27.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday morning was 1.237 million people, some 22,707 people died from COVID-19, and 1.064 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk (433), Lviv (406), Zaporizhia (334), and Dnipropetrovsk (287) regions and in the city of Kyiv (321).