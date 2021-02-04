ICRC head in Ukraine warns against politicizing vaccination subject in Ukraine

The subject of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) should not be politicized in Ukraine, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine (ICRC) Florence Gillette said.

"Vaccines should not be politicized. Vaccine deployment should be strictly guided by the principle of impartiality, prioritizing those who need it most," she said at an international online conference organized by the Embassy of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Ukraine on Thursday.

According to her, this is a signal for the whole of Ukraine, but especially for the sides to the conflict in Donbas. Gillette also said that vaccines should not be used as an excuse to further restrict movement. The head of the ICRC in Ukraine also said that due to restrictions on movement due to COVID-19 across the contact line in Donbas, some people have not seen each other for 11 months.

"We also oppose the politicization of the role of vaccines or vaccine nationalism, and emphasize the importance of preparedness to distribute vaccines, including public information and an educational cam