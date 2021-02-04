'Tariff protests' supported by over 90% of Ukrainians - poll

More than 90% of Ukrainians support protests against the increase in tariffs for housing and communal services, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from January 27 to February 1.

According to the research, when answering the question how the respondents feel about the rallies against the increase in tariffs, 91.1% answered that they rather or completely support them. At the same time, 6.3% do not support them, and 2.6% found it difficult to answer the question.

Also, according to the survey, 55.4% of respondents rather or completely support the idea of ​​resigning the current government and forming a new Cabinet of Ministers. 29.2% do not support it, and 15.4% found it difficult to answer the question.

60.7% of respondents rather or completely support the idea of ​​dissolving parliament and holding early elections. 27.7% do not support the idea, and 11.5% found it difficult to answer the question.

Also, 47.6% of respondents rather or completely support the idea of resignation of President Zelensky and the holding of early elections, 41.1% do not support it, and 11.4% found it difficult to answer the question.

The all-Ukrainian poll was conducted by personal interviews using tablets (CAPPE). 1,205 respondents living in 86 settlements of all regions of Ukraine (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were interviewed according to a 3-stage stochastic sample with a quota selection at the last stage, which is representative for the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over.

In Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the survey was conducted only in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect) does not exceed: 2.9% - for indicators close to 50%, 2.5% - for indicators close to 25%, 1.9% - for indicators close to 12%, 1.3% - for indicators close to 5%.