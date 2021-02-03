Facts

15:02 03.02.2021

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers will soon decide to return to the model of adaptive quarantine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The epidemiological situation allows to return to the model of adaptive quarantine, when different levels of epidemiological security will be established in the regions: 'green,' 'yellow,' 'orange' or 'red,'" Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister added that the government will take an appropriate decision in the near future.

Tags: #adaptive_quarantine
Interfax-Ukraine
