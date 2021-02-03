Facts

Parade with involvement of military equipment planned on day of celebration of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

Parade with involvement of military equipment planned on day of celebration of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

On the day of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, it is planned to hold a parade with the involvement of military equipment, as well as the arrival of the leaders of many partner states is also expected the press service of President Volodymyr Zelensky reported following a meeting with government representatives.

"This year we have special anniversaries of the tragic pages of our history, as well as of the moments and outstanding Ukrainians we are proud of. We will pay special tribute to the 80th anniversary of Babyn Yar and the 35th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster. But the history of Ukraine is not only a tragedy. I am glad that this year we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Lesya Ukrainka. We will worthily remind you of this outstanding personality of world scale. And we will pay special attention to both the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine and the 30th anniversary of independence. Let's show that Ukrainians have something to be proud of," the President stressed.

It is noted that a parade involving military equipment will be held on Ukraine's birthday, along with other events. In addition, a festive concert will take place in the evening. Thus, each ministry will present a special, outstanding project in its field, which will contribute to the development of Ukraine.

In addition, leaders of many partner countries of Ukraine are expected to arrive.

The head of state also noted that all events should not only focus on history, but also show the important directions for the development of the future of our country.

"There should be not only 30 years of experience, but also a look at the next 30 years. The concept of unity and strengthening the image of Ukraine as a full-fledged partner in the international arena remains important," the President stressed.

In addition, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of independence, the Crimean Platform summit will be held with the involvement of Ukraine's international partners, which, according to the president, will have historical value.

"We will unite the efforts of all countries that help solve the issues of the people of Crimea and the de-occupation of the peninsula," Zelensky said.

There will also be events dedicated to strengthening interstate relations and developing cultural diplomacy.

 

12:42 01.12.2020
On anniversary of referendum on Ukraine's independence, Zelensky urges compatriots to unite efforts for good of country

15:50 21.08.2020
Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

19:04 22.06.2020
Zelensky wouldn't visit Moscow to attend Victory Parade even if invited

19:04 22.06.2020
13:29 22.08.2019
Support of referendum on Ukraine's independence as high today as it was before 1991 vote

10:02 23.08.2018
Pope Francis, leaders of foreign states congratulate Ukraine on 27th anniversary of independence

09:56 26.09.2017
Financial Investigation Service should have functional independence

21:13 02.06.2017
Independent judiciary needed to reveal Ukraine's potential, attract foreign investment

16:26 24.08.2016
Kyiv hosts military parade

13:12 24.08.2016
Intl leaders greeting Poroshenko on Ukraine's Independence Day

