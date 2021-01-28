Facts

18:32 28.01.2021

Slovak investors declare illegal takeover of office building in Podil district in Kyiv

Slovak investors, representatives of Vi Group UA LLC, announce an illegal takeover of Frunze 69 LLC, which owns an office building located at 69, Kyrylivska Street in the Podil district of Kyiv.

A partner of the Miller Law Firm, which defends a foreign investor, Masi Nayyem, said at a press conference on Wednesday that in October 2019, Vi Group UA and its beneficiaries Richard and Juraj Duška became the owners of Frunze 69 LLC and the real estate belonged to the company. However, a year later, the ownership was re-registered by a private notary to Investohills Vesta financial company LLC.

"We filed complaints with a panel of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine for fighting illegal takeovers, and, as a result, the complaint was satisfied – the property was returned to its rightful owner," Nayyem said.

However, according to him, on January 23, the property was re-registered to Investohills Vesta financial company.

"Our company on this case is accompanying about 10 proceedings only in economic courts. In addition, investigative actions are underway in three criminal cases. In one of these proceedings, suspicion notices will soon be handed over, I hope," the lawyer said.

Attending the press conference, Head of the temporary ad-hoc commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the protection of investors' rights MP Halyna Yanchenko said that the commission intends to re-consider the case, inviting interested parties and representatives of the authorities. According to her, in the first six months of the commission's work, it was possible to return investment projects worth about UAH 5 billion.

According to the data from the register of court decisions, Investohills Vesta financial company, in turn, through the court renewed the registration records on the ownership of the company and canceled the seizure of property.

Financial company Investohills Vesta LLC was established in 2017. According to the information on the company's website, it provides services in the field of investment banking, financing and trading.

The founders of the company with a charter capital of UAH 7 million are Investohills Partners Ukraine LLC (99%) and Ukrainian citizen Andriy Volkov (1%). Konstantinos Antoniou (Cyprus) is indicated as the beneficiary of the company.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and private entrepreneurs, as of January 28, 2021, the owners of Frunze 69 LLC are Vi Group UA LLC. The beneficiaries are citizens of Slovakia Juraj and Richard Duška.

Tags: #office #slovakia
