Meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders held, agreed to continue consultations - presidential press service

On Wednesday, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak took part in a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four states (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia), held in the videoconference format.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed steps that could intensify the process of establishing peace in Donbas," the presidential press service of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

The sides agreed to continue consultations at the regular meetings at the level of advisers.