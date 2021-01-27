SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny served with charges of organizing assassination

Former First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Dmytro Neskoromny has been served with charges of organizing the assassination of head of the SBU's Main Internal Security Department Andriy Naumov, the SBU press center said.

"Former first deputy head of the Security Service, Dmytro Neskoromny has been served with charges of committing a crime, namely, organizing the preparation of the assassination of head of the Main Internal Security Department of the SBU Andriy Naumov. In particular, this is about Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28 and Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the service said.

The service also said that measures are now being taken to search for Neskoromny with the aim of interrogating him as a suspect and serving a petition for choosing a preventive measure.

Thus, according to information from law enforcement officers, it was established that Neskoromny, together with an employee of the Anti-Terrorist Center under the SBU Yuriy Rasiuk, decided to kill head of the Main Internal Security Department of the SBU Naumov.

"Among the evidence confirming this are video and photographic materials, audio recordings of the conversations of Rasiuk, Neskoromny and other persons, during which, in particular, the organization of the murder, the perpetrators and other details are discussed," the special service said.

Neskoromny himself wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening: "At these moments, Bakanov's subordinates are breaking into an apartment where only my family is, trying to intimidate me and thus disrupt the press conference. I do not think the SBU does not know procedural legislation – apparently there they simply confused Ukraine with the EU out of fright. This is so patriotic that I will have to devote a separate part of my press conference to Bakanov's [head of the SBU] "patriotism."

Earlier it was reported that former first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine Neskornomny will give a press conference in Brussels on February 2, where he will talk about corruption in Ukraine.