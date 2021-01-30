Facts

12:39 30.01.2021

Neskoromny put on wanted list, info about treason of SBU ex-dpty head being checked

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have put former first deputy head of the SBU Dmytro Neskoromny on the wanted list, the SBU press center told Interfax-Ukraine.

"His location has not been established," the press service said.

The SBU also said the presence of signs of high treason in the actions of Neskoromny is being checked.

"Investigators, in addition, analyze materials released in the media on January 29 regarding the presence in the actions of Dmytro Neskoromny of signs of a crime under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason," the press service said.

As reported, on January 27, Neskoromny was served with charges of organizing the preparation of the assassination of Head of the SBU's Main Internal Security Department Andriy Naumov.

