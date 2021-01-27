Facts

17:42 27.01.2021

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny to give press conference in Brussels

Former first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Dmytro Neskornomny, whose name is unofficially featured in the case for ordering the removal of head of the SBU's Main Directorate of Internal Security Andriy Naumov, will give a press conference in Brussels on February 2, where he will talk about corruption in Ukraine.

An announcement with an invitation to Neskoromny's press conference has been posted on the Press Club Brussels Europe website.

According to the announcement, the press conference will be held at the Brussels Press Club at 10:00 on February 2.

"Former First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine [...] Dmytro Neskoromny will talk about provocations against him by the SBU officials, as well as sensational facts of corruption in the highest levels of power in Ukraine," according to the announcement of the online stream from the Press Club.

Earlier, the Interfax-Ukraine agency, citing an informed source in law enforcement agencies, said that in the near future, the investigation plans to announce that the motive for the order to remove head of the SBU Main Department of Internal Security Naumov was that he was the only obstacle to obtaining high position in the SBU leadership by former Deputy Head of the Security Service Neskoromny.

