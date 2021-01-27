Facts

19:32 27.01.2021

Hunters, dog breeders hold rally demanding to prevent hunting industry collapse

1 min read
Hunters, dog breeders hold rally demanding to prevent hunting industry collapse

A warning rally of hunting organizations and farms against a number of legislative and regulatory initiatives that threaten the existence of hunting industry in the country was held in Kyiv under the walls of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

"Now there is an active lobbying of bill 2232, which will lead to the destruction of the biodiversity of Ukraine, the brood of dangerous predators, the spread of serious and dangerous diseases, the destruction of hunting dog breeding," the organizers of the event said in the appeal.

According to the report, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine has already promulgated Order No. 209 of October 22, 2020, which deprives hunters of the right to train dogs for hunting.

The protesters are convinced that the state should support hunting, and not hinder and prohibit it. The corresponding written appeals were submitted by the rally participants to the Verkhovna Rada.

Among the organizers of the meeting are the All-Ukrainian Hunting Union, Federation of hunting dog breeding of Ukraine and other organizations of the hunting and canine direction.

Tags: #protest #hunters
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:29 26.10.2020
Human rights center reports detention of 280 protesters in Belarus on Sunday

Human rights center reports detention of 280 protesters in Belarus on Sunday

17:14 01.10.2020
Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

18:38 31.08.2020
Belarusian Interior Ministry: 173 people detained at unsanctioned protests on Sunday

Belarusian Interior Ministry: 173 people detained at unsanctioned protests on Sunday

12:50 29.08.2020
Total of 32 people detained at protests in Belarus on Friday - Interior Ministry

Total of 32 people detained at protests in Belarus on Friday - Interior Ministry

14:55 11.08.2020
Belarusian Interior Ministry reports detention of over 2,000 people over past day

Belarusian Interior Ministry reports detention of over 2,000 people over past day

10:17 11.08.2020
One dies at unauthorized protest in Minsk on Aug 10 – Belarusian Interior Ministry

One dies at unauthorized protest in Minsk on Aug 10 – Belarusian Interior Ministry

11:34 31.07.2020
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russian MFA over another 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas – Ukrainian MFA

Ukraine sends note of protest to Russian MFA over another 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas – Ukrainian MFA

14:55 25.06.2020
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russia over 'military parades' in Crimea

Ukraine sends note of protest to Russia over 'military parades' in Crimea

10:38 14.01.2020
Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

11:47 12.11.2019
Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny served with charges of organizing assassination

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Rada proposed to allow Ukrainians to have dual citizenship – bill

LATEST

Kherson intends to involve Israeli technologies - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Kolykhayev

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny served with charges of organizing assassination

Daily growth in COVID-19 cases increasing in Moldova

Biopharma starts production of potentially effective drug against COVID-19

Ukraine expects COVAX to confirm delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – Liashko

Ukraine, Canada establish working group on mobility issues

Navalny's apartment in Moscow being searched - associates

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

Hungary donates 50 ventilators to Ukraine – Szijjarto

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny to give press conference in Brussels

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD