Hunters, dog breeders hold rally demanding to prevent hunting industry collapse

A warning rally of hunting organizations and farms against a number of legislative and regulatory initiatives that threaten the existence of hunting industry in the country was held in Kyiv under the walls of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

"Now there is an active lobbying of bill 2232, which will lead to the destruction of the biodiversity of Ukraine, the brood of dangerous predators, the spread of serious and dangerous diseases, the destruction of hunting dog breeding," the organizers of the event said in the appeal.

According to the report, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine has already promulgated Order No. 209 of October 22, 2020, which deprives hunters of the right to train dogs for hunting.

The protesters are convinced that the state should support hunting, and not hinder and prohibit it. The corresponding written appeals were submitted by the rally participants to the Verkhovna Rada.

Among the organizers of the meeting are the All-Ukrainian Hunting Union, Federation of hunting dog breeding of Ukraine and other organizations of the hunting and canine direction.