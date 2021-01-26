PACE urges Ukraine to refrain from any actions detrimental to rule of law

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted the Progress of the Assembly's Monitoring Procedure annual report (from January to December 2020), in which it called on Kyiv officials to take measures to strengthen anti-corruption structures and refrain from any actions that could adversely affect the rule the rights and independence of the judiciary in Ukraine.

Ukraine must take all the necessary actions to strengthen the structures necessary to fight corruption in the country, including by restoring the effective functioning of the electronic declaration system and clarifying the legal status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, at the same time refrain from any actions that may have long-term detrimental effect on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in Ukraine; ensure effective investigation of all attacks against journalists, according to a report published on the PACE website.

The Assembly expressed concern at the persistent shortcomings in the reform of the judiciary and justice systems and the still limited results in the fight against widespread corruption in the country; periodic attacks on journalists.

At the same time, the Assembly welcomed the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to create and maintain institutions to combat corruption in the country, as well as the ceasefire agreement between the Ukrainian armed forces and illegal armed groups in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The resolution was prepared by Danish politician Michael Aastrup Jensen.